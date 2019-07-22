APOC Launches Green Dot Program, July 24th

The Abused Persons Outreach Center (APOC) launches Green Dot, a violence prevention program in Valley City at Crazy Daze on July 24th.

APOC, through the North Dakota Dept. of Health and a grant from the Center for Disease Control, is launching a violence prevention program in Valley City. Green Dot seeks to engage all members of the community as bystanders who can identify behaviors that lead to harm (red dots) and respond in a way that will make it less likely the harm occurs or gets worse (green dots). It focuses on the actions everyone can take on a daily basis to set a new norm that violence is not tolerated, and everyone is expected to do their part in contributing to a safer community. Read more in your Monday, July 20th Times-Record.