AmVets Essay Winners

Special to Times-Record

Area students place in Willis W. Weber AMVETs Post 3 of Valley City Americanism Essay Contest. Congratulations to all winners and thanks for all those who participated in this year's Americanism Essay Contest. Fifteen teachers from nine area schools had over two hundred students participate in this year's contest. The theme for this year's essay was "Why is it important to Thank a Veteran?" Over eighteen hundred dollars in prizes was awarded for the first thru fifth place winners in each grade. The top three essays in each grade compete at state level in May.

6th Grade

1st Noah Johnson

2nd Reid Nelson

3rd Ada Gilbertson

4th Victoria Sanchez

5th Shaylee Kunze

7th Grade

1st Keyanna LaRouque

2nd Madisen Storbeck

3rd Iris Richman

4th Ethan Wenzel

5th Emily Olauson

8th Grade

1st Chloe Watch

2nd Anika Aberle

3rd Leah Peckham

4th Danielle Toe

5th Kathy Borg

9th Grade

1st Jaden LeMei LeTellier

2nd Lynkin Steele

3rd Grady Pigors

4th Bryce Anderson

5th Logan Rich

10th Grade

1st Olivia Olson

2nd Derek Diegel

3rd Owen Plagens

4th Anne Bjornson

5th Grace Hanson

11th Grade

1st Damian Johnston

2nd Holly Hager

3rd Alyssa Enzminger

4th Morgan Rebsom

5th McKenna Mostad

12th Grade

1st Taya Dally

2nd Kristina Vanalstine

3rd Wyatt Luck