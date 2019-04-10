AmVets Essay Winners
Special to Times-Record
Area students place in Willis W. Weber AMVETs Post 3 of Valley City Americanism Essay Contest. Congratulations to all winners and thanks for all those who participated in this year's Americanism Essay Contest. Fifteen teachers from nine area schools had over two hundred students participate in this year's contest. The theme for this year's essay was "Why is it important to Thank a Veteran?" Over eighteen hundred dollars in prizes was awarded for the first thru fifth place winners in each grade. The top three essays in each grade compete at state level in May.
6th Grade
1st Noah Johnson
2nd Reid Nelson
3rd Ada Gilbertson
4th Victoria Sanchez
5th Shaylee Kunze
7th Grade
1st Keyanna LaRouque
2nd Madisen Storbeck
3rd Iris Richman
4th Ethan Wenzel
5th Emily Olauson
8th Grade
1st Chloe Watch
2nd Anika Aberle
3rd Leah Peckham
4th Danielle Toe
5th Kathy Borg
9th Grade
1st Jaden LeMei LeTellier
2nd Lynkin Steele
3rd Grady Pigors
4th Bryce Anderson
5th Logan Rich
10th Grade
1st Olivia Olson
2nd Derek Diegel
3rd Owen Plagens
4th Anne Bjornson
5th Grace Hanson
11th Grade
1st Damian Johnston
2nd Holly Hager
3rd Alyssa Enzminger
4th Morgan Rebsom
5th McKenna Mostad
12th Grade
1st Taya Dally
2nd Kristina Vanalstine
3rd Wyatt Luck
