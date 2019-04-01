Alex Quist, 2019 Head High School Basketball Coach

Special to Times-Record

Valley City Public Schools is pleased to announce that Alex Quist has been hired as the Head High School Boys Basketball Coach for the 2019-20 season. Coach Quist graduated from Bismarck Century High School in 2014. After a successful senior season, Alex was recruited and signed to play basketball at Valley City State University. Coach Quist was a 2-year starter for the Vikings and was a part of the 2015-16 Conference Championship team that qualified for the National Tournament. Coach Quist graduated in 2018 with a degree in Physical and Health Education. Coach Quist has spent the past 5 summers coaching in the North Dakota Phenom AAU program. This past season, he was a varsity assistant coach for the Bismarck St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team. “Alex comes to us highly regarded,” said Activities Director Mike Schultz. “His energy, passion, and work ethic are infectious. We are very excited that Alex is set to lead the Hi-Liner basketball program.” Coach Quist will also be teaching 7-12 Physical Education at the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School.