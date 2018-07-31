50's Reunion Gathers at Eagles

The Valley City Eagles Club welcomed over 300 registered visitors, guests and alumni from the classes of the 50's Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29.

The attendees, from Valley City High, College High and St. Catherine’s, were very eager to reconnect with high school friends, share photos, stories from the past and introduce family that joined them for the fun.

