4U Mobile Coming to Valley City
TR Staff
Friday, September 7, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
Rolling up on Saturday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the Eagle’s Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City will have it’s first 4U Mobile Outreach visit from Community Options, where a variety of products are given out to the needy. This Outreach has helped 10 different locations in North Dakota, Fargo being a successful one for the last 3 years.
The products in question will be necessities such as diapers, deodorant, shampoos, detergent, clothing, tooth paste, with a lot more to choose from. As Community Options puts it, “If you can use it, you can have it!”
