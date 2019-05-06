4th Graders Perform Musical May 2

By Ellie Boese

Washington Elementary 4th Graders presented the musical Pirates! 2: The Hidden Treasure on Thursday, May 2. They told the tale of rascally pirates seeking thrills and treasure on the open oceans, but they end up facing a vicious storm. Though the pirates first seek gold and silver, they realize through their hardship that they already have all the treasure they need: family and friends. The performers played pirates, natives and acrobats and sang through the program. ’Twas a stellArrrr(!) performance!