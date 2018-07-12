4-H Achievement Days Begins

Today, July 12, marks the beginning of the annual 4-H Achievement Days competition. Local 4-H participants from the area will spend the next three days competing in various animal related events and all events are free and open for the public to enjoy.

On Thursday, July 12 participants will be competing with their rabbit, poultry, and eggs at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in the main entrance. Judging begins at 6:30 p.m.

More on this story can be found in the July 12 edition of the Times-Record.