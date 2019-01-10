36th Annual Ice Fishing Derby, Jan. 12th

By Donovan Williams

The 36th Annual Fishing Derby on January 12th will be in Sibley on Lake Ashtabula from 12-3 p.m.

Despite some warmer days previously in North Dakota, the ice will be tough and ready for people to catch some Perch, Walleye, and Northerns.

There will certainly be some great catches, and not just fish; the derby offers a $2,400 prize for a lucky participant.

Coordinator Josh Holm is looking forward to the event.

"It's a pretty casual fishing tournament," Holm said. "It's going to be a great time to bring the families."

Even with such a family-oriented event, the competition has some basic rules and regulations to follow. One of the most important rules is that no lines will go into the water until noon, making sure no one will have a greater advantage than anyone else.

The designated fishing area will be Sibley Crossing. There will be no entries allowed after 1 p.m., when registration will come to a close. Holm wanted to make clear that houses, heaters, and depth finders are allowed out on the ice for this competition.

The houses or containers in possession of the participants will be checked at random at the judge's discretion.

Fish must be brought before the judges for weighing immediately following the catch.

All fish will be surrendered to the Barnes County Wildlife Federation during the tournament. They will be returned to participants if requested.

Glass containers will not be allowed out on the ice.

Unsportsmanlike behavior and littering will not be tolerated and all participants must carry a legal North Dakota fishing license.

People do not need to be present to win ticket prizes but must be present for fish prizes or random drawings. Sponsors include Brothers III, Dakota Silver, Enterprise Sales, Gabel Masonry, Sodbuster’s Bar (who donated an Ice Auger for the event), Scheels, Vining Oil, and Jay Holm Construction. Tickets are available at Brothers III, L&H Shoe Shop, and at the Sibley Crossing.

Entry is $10 per person, and people will be able to register in Sibley on the day of the derby from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. The ticket drawing prizes will be $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third.

As long as the ice is favorable, workers will allow participants to drive onto the ice, set up their equipment, and immediately return to shore for another designated parking area. For further information call Josh Holm at 701-840-5269 or Jay Holm at 701-490-1293.