3 Injured After Vehicle Strikes Pizza Ranch

Three people were transported to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City after a vehicle struck the east side of the Pizza Ranch building on Wednesday evening.

According to Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher, officers were dispatched to the scene at 8:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The 23-year-old male Valley City driver, a 22-year-old female Valley City passenger and a 78-year-old female inside the restaurant were injured. The woman inside the restaurant is from Goodhue, Minn.

Hatcher said the investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had a medical event that caused a collision with a parked motor vehicle and the building.