2019 VCFD Awards Banquet

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Valley City Fire Department held their 2019 Annual Firemen’s Banquet at the Valley City Eagles Club on Jan. 23.

During the banquet, several of the firemen were recognized for their years of service with the department.

Those honored were Dewey Magnuson, 25-year award; Jason Runge, 10-year service award; and Senior Firefighter Hank Middlested who was recognized, applauded and awarded for his 55 years of service with the Valley City Fire Department.

Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson invites all to become part of the volunteer firefighter tradition and learn more about the team by stopping in at the VC Fire Station or calling 701-845-3351.

Along with fighting area fires, the group acts as an advocate for fire prevention and often helps during other emergency times in the area as well. They respond to fires, as well as boat accidents and car accidents when necessary. They also have trained divers and are annually certified in hazmat response.

Volunteer firefighters are exposed to the elements through training on a gradual basis. Monthly local, regional and state trainings are funded by the department to ensure the skills safety of all firefighters before they are exposed to, or enter into, an emergency situation.

In Valley City, firefighters are more than their name suggests. The team takes part in trap, golf and picnics for them and their families to enjoy, focusing on the camaraderie that makes the team stronger. They also host several community fundraising events to aid in supporting the department and hold an annual awards banquet to celebrate its volunteers.

The Valley City Fire Station is located at 241 3rd Ave. NE.