2019 NDWS: Bring on the Fun!

By Joseph Kjos

The PRCA Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo return to the NDWS to dish out plenty of entertainment on three separate days. Fans should find a chance to attend either the Ranch Rodeo performance on Thursday or one of four put on by the PRCA Rodeo on either Saturday or Sunday.

Starting this year's rodeo action will be the Ranch Rodeo, holding the main attraction for Thursday, March 7th in the main arena. Starting at 6:30 p.m. and with tickets at $12 for adults and $7 for children with an additional $1.25 and $1.00 fee respectively, the Ranch Rodeo offers plenty of fun and amusement for the whole family. Tickets are available at northdakotawintershow.com. Closing out Thursday's excitement will be the Eagles Club Great Outdoors Dance.

Tickets for the PRCA Rodeo are $20 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger. The first Saturday show begins at 2:00 p.m. in the main arena, followed by Ag Country Stage shows, The Farmer Jill Show, Farmer Figg's Barnyard Science, The Farmer Phil Show, and another performance by the Farmer Jill Show, all of which will take place in the South Exhibit Building. 7:00 p.m. sees the PRMC take center stage again, followed by another Great Outdoors Dance at the Eagles. The Slack Performance is the final rodeo of the day, starts at ten, and is free. This year’s stock contractor for the PRMC is Bailey Pro Rodeo from Baldwin, ND, and bullfighters are Kaleb Barrett of Lolo, MT, and Justin Ward of Richardton, ND. The pickup men are Kelly Klein of Lamoure, ND, and Ryan Hanna of Berthold, ND. Dennis “Denny” Halstead from DeWinton, Alberta, Canada, will serve as the barrelman/clown, and the announcer is Racer Botkin of Big Sandy, TX. Rodeo fans can expect to see bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

The final Rodeo on Sun., Mar. 10th, 2 p.m., a child 12 & younger may get in for free with purchase of an adult ticket.