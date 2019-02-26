2019 Cassidy’s Ride Most Successful Yet

By Joseph Kjos

trnews1@times-online.com

February 23rd saw the 9th annual Cassidy's Ride, a snowmobiling trek which began as a fundraiser. The slogan of the ride is “To Remember and Educate.” It was organized following the passing of Cooperstown high-school student Cassidy Andel who took her life because of bullying. The community has given whole-hearted support, and participants came not just from Cooperstown, but also from Valley City, Binford, Tolna, McVille and other surrounding cities to give their support.

This year started off with a slight hitch: a water main break at the golf course where a silent auction was to be held. The leak wasn't discovered until Saturday morning, the day of the event. By that time there was major flooding under the building, but tireless volunteers were able to move all the items to the Coachman Inn in Cooperstown.

The rest of the day went according to plan, and turned out to be the most successful to date. Participants began in Cooperstown at noon, and headed towards Binford, then to Sutton, where a chili feed and bake sale was hosted by Tammy Jacobson, who gives all proceeds back to the ride. Saddling back up, the riders went on to Hannaford, then back to Cooperstown where another meal was provided by Torry Reutter of Miller Foods. A live and silent auction followed, which offered gift cards to local restaurants, tickets to the Minnesota Zoo, a 52-inch TV, and contributions from the high-school shop class including Adirondack chairs and a bench that transforms into a table.

Carl Sad, a co-founder of Cassidy's Ride is proud of the accomplishments made through the event. The proceeds have gone to the school to bring in speakers who address the students about the issues of their generation. Bringing focus to bullying, depression, and how it is used through social media has had its effect in Cooperstown. Sad notes a speaker who the school hosted the previous week to the ride who could speak personally to such topics. “Sometimes it's hard for kids to open up to teachers and staff, but when they hear from people who go through the same thing, it really helps,” Sad says, and reports that the next day, students were coming to school administration to talk about their own experiences.

“This year is the biggest we've had. We started with about 38 sleds and picked up more from other towns; by the end there were around 45,” Sad says. Snowmobilers aren't the only participants in Cassidy's Ride. Others drove the route in cars and pick-ups, some with trailers in case there were any problems or if anyone wanted to have a lift on the way back. Next year will be the 10th anniversary, and plans are only to make it bigger.

The funds raised this year have also been impressive. “It's been going up since the first year,” Sad says, and estimates that the first ride took in about $4K, and averages around $6K each year. Carl and Kerry Sad have always held a personal goal of breaking $10K, and this year's preliminary count broke $12K. Sad says, “We just want to thank everyone, from the riders, to the volunteers, to everyone behind the scenes who help make this event happen.”