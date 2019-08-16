2019 4-H State Shotgun Match Winners Announced

Fifty-five 4-H members participated.

Ramsey and Morton County teams took home the top honors in the 2019 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck.

The match was held at the Capital City Gun Club in Bismarck and Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken. The competition brought in 55 shooters from across the state.

Shotgun events consisted of trap, skeet and sporting clays. Seniors shot 100 trap, 50 clay and 50 skeet targets. Junior division participants shot at 50 trap, 50 clay and 50 skeet targets. Shooters received one point for every target hit.

The Ramsey County team of Sydney Steffen, Tayler Lorenz, Rachel Fritz and Emma Van Steenvoort was the senior division champion. The team shot a combined score of 488 out of 600 in the three events and qualified for the 2020 4-H National Invitational in Grand Island, Neb.

The top shooters in the senior division and their scores were:

First - Sydney Steffen, Ramsey County, with a score of 182 out of 200

Second - Tate Novodvorsky, Ward/McKenzie County, with a score of 178; also top scorer in trap with a score of 99 out of 100, and clays shooting 45 out of 100

Third - Piper Suhr, Griggs County, with a score of 175; also top shooter in skeet with a score of 47 out of 50

Fourth - Jamison Johnson, Hettinger County, with a score of 170

Fifth - Jenna Thompson, Morton County, with a score of 168

The Morton County team of Jacob Thomas, Thomas Jacobson, Kyle Thompson and Rachel Dunlop scored 321 out of 450 to claim first place in the junior division.

The top individual scorers in the junior division were:

First - Ty Awender, Dickey County, with a score of 125 out of 150; also the top scorer in trap with a score of 46 out of 50, and in clays with a score of 43 out of 50

Second - Benjamin Vetsch, Ramsey County, with a score of 120; also top scorer in skeet with a score of 41 out of 50

Third - Jacob Thomas, Morton County, with a score of 111

Fourth - Thomas Jacobson, Morton County, with a score of 108

Fifth - Kyle Thompson, Morton County, with a score of 102