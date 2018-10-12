2018 Midwest Horse Show Oct. 13th & 14th

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

This year's horse show season is coming to a close with the Midwest Horse show at the North Dakota Winter Show. Despite a bizarre blizzard in the middle of October, Winter Show Manager Kelcey Hoffmann says that there are already 200 horse stalls reserved. This will be one of the biggest shows they put on, bringing together horses and breeds from previous shows, including the Appaloosa and the Quarter Horse show.

"We're really excited," Hoffmann said. "It will be the last show of the year, so we're going out with one big hoorah."

Some people may have changed their plans due to the storm on Wednesday, but for those who do show up, they can be sure there will be room for them. Hoffmann and her team have gone out of their way to move snow out of the area, especially because there’s a good chance people from Minnesota and South Dakota might be coming out for a good time. They’re anticipating quite a crowd as the season ends.

Vendors including the Empty Nest Boutique and the restaurant inside the NDWS, the Gold Buckle Pub, will be selling merchandise and serving food all day at the October 13th and 14th.

Hoffmann expresses a lot of excitement ahead of the show, looking forward to seeing a number of people there. She hopes it’s a satisfying end to the season.