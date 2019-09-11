18 Years Later – Remembering 9/11

The 9/11 Museum is below the ground.

There are store displays, untouched since that day, with t-shirts stacks on a table covered in heavy dust and debris.

Ladder Company 3’s mangled fire truck, which carried 11 firefighters to the Towers that day. None of them made it home.

Larger-than-life steel beams bent and twisted as if they were twisty-ties, two of them bearing a plaque: they bore the impact of United Flight 175.

A battered concrete slab of stairs, the Survivors’ Stairs, a structure that got many people to safety and was left as the sole architectural survivor of the WTC above ground.

A long, spacious hallway running between the footprints of the North and South towers, the wall covered in blue squares. Each square is a varied shade—artist Spencer Finch’s attempt to recall the color of the sky on 9/11.

Inside the mosaic of squares, huge letters forming a quote by the Roman poet Virgil: “NO DAY SHALL ERASE YOU FROM THE MEMORY OF TIME.” Each letter forged from steel recovered from Ground Zero.

A room with 60-foot ceilings and 15,000 square feet of floor space, something that feels like it is large enough to be an airplane hanger. In that room, a beam that was part of the South Tower’s core structure stands upright, 36-feet tall. Its backdrop is a surviving retaining wall of the original WTC. This beam was the last removed from the site and is covered in insignias, names, numbers put there by those who responded to the towers in the first hours as well as those who remained for months afterward.

A room of photos, the faces of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, and Feb. 26, 1993 attacks. A reminder of the inhumanity of that day, a peek into the grief of their families and friends.

Above the ground, the footprints of the North and South towers are now reflecting pools of water, where gentle waterfalls cascade from the marble on each side. On their metal perimeters, the names of those lost in the WTC attacks of 1993 and 2001 are not carved, but rather cut out of the metal. The space of each letter reflects the water beneath.

One World Trade Center rises above the memorial, now serving as office space and an observatory, as well as a testament to the resilience of the city and country in the face of tragedy.

The newest addition to the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero speaks to a different reality than the names carved around the footprints’ waterfalls do: it “reflects a memorial that is evolving as the aftermath of 9/11 does,” AP says. Read more in your Wednesday, September 11th Times-Record.