125 Years of Golf: North Dakota

The United States of America is celebrating 125 years of Golf in 2019. North Dakota may sometimes seem further removed to the sport than other more fair weathered states, but still has a rich history on the links. As of 2019, the Peace Garden state boasts 116 Golf Courses; 95% of which are open to the public. North Dakota also hosts America's best ratio in residents to golf courses. Tee time should not be a problem as there is one golf course per ever 6,552 residents. Perhaps the availability of facilities are what made some of North Dakota's best golfers so good. Read more in today's, Friday, July 12th, Times-Record.