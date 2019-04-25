“Operation Prom Night,” May 1

By Ellie Boese, treditor@times-online.com

Valley City students will watch a sobering demonstration coordinated by emergency and law enforcement agencies as they attend to a serious car wreck. This “Operation Prom Night” shows what can happen with just one bad choice and drive drunk or distracted.

For more than 20 years, officials have held a biennial mock crash presentation preceding Valley City High School’s Prom night, narrating details as the police and fire departments, along with the Barnes County Ambulance crew and emergency responders work a scene where students have been involved in a horrific crash, potentially fatal.

This is a way to give create heightened awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence, or doing so distracted. In addition, Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher and Fire Chief Scott Magnuson hope to show students and the community the things each department and rescuers do in their response.

“Kids don’t understand the whole process that goes with it,” Magnuson says, “This is a situation where law enforcement, the first to show up to any scene, are hoping that it isn’t one of your kids or somebody that you know. Well in Valley City you know just about everybody.”

“And we’ve got all these responsibilities, trying to relay to the fire department what I’m going to need so that they can get the resources coming,” Hatcher adds. “With having a volunteer fire department and an on-call ambulance service, it’s important for us to get all that information out as quickly as we can.”

This scenario shows each agency communicating with one another to provide a swift response to the wreck and the best care to the injured. Both Hatcher and Magnuson understand that the community as a whole doesn’t usually see that part, which is absolutely vital to their work.

“If communication breaks down between all of us, it’s tough,” Magnuson says. “Our guys are all trained and are really good about getting that information to us so we know what to expect. You never get the whole true visual until you get there, but you can almost play the scene out in your head as you go. That’s really pertinent.”

Each entity working together in incidents like this one is of the utmost importance. Because their different roles overlap, they help one another perform their duties, but the presence of each is vital.

“We get the cool stuff,” Magnuson laughs. “Everybody likes firemen. Police guys, they like them when they need them but when they don’t, not so much. But it’s important to have the police department on the scene, even after their initial response, in a number of ways. One of the best parts for us to have law enforcement is that they can control who comes in and who doesn’t, because there’s nothing worse than having a parent roll up to a scene.”

Magnuson continues, “I’ve had a couple of times where there have been a few people officers actually had to physically remove from the scene because the parent or family member or friend wants to intervene and stay. When you add that emotional factor into it, it makes it worse. It makes it harder for us to do our jobs.”

Students see the agencies’ response and work at the scene from beginning to end. A narrated script, this year to be read by Steve Urness, explains what the kids can’t necessarily see: what the cause of the crash was, what condition each occupant of the vehicles is in, and the like. The combination of the audio and visual experience has always been impactful for students.

“Knock on wood, we haven’t had any really disastrous involving kids here in a while,” Magnuson says, “so that has the potential to make kids pretty lax when it comes to the reality that this stuff happens.”

“They’re sometimes holding onto the ‘it can’t happen to me’ or ‘I’m invincible’ mindset,” Hatcher says. “In reality, all it takes is a deer, a tire blowout, loose gravel, a pothole. We want the kids to walk away from this determined to making good choices. This is a thing that happens daily in the US. It’s a relevant reminder to young people that actions do have consequences.”

As kids are kids, members of the agencies participating in the mock crash sometimes see students cracking jokes or joking around while they watch.

“Throughout the scenario, I’ll watch the kids in the crowd, because you always have the ones who are the jokers. It’s just their way of dealing with it,” Magnuson says. “I’ll pick some of those kids to come out and have them help us actually put a person into a body bag, into the funeral coach. It gets to be pretty sobering after that. You don’t do it to wreck the moment, but it adds to the reality.”

For the responders, this mock crash provides valuable training time for both veterans and new hires. It’s a space in which to practice communication, protocols, even handling their own emotions while performing their duties.

“My daughter is playing a victim in the crash this year,” Hatcher says. “Different years, we’ve had other police officers’ kids and firefighters’ kids. It’s eerie because in a real situation you get there and wonder, worry that it’s somebody that you know. And you know that this is a training session, but it’s just your worst nightmare to ever see that.”

“And here’s nothing creepier than to roll up to a scene and see that it’s your kid,” Magnuson says. “It evokes emotion for everybody. It’s really emotional. Good, bad or indifferent, we know a lot of the kids.”

Despite what their hearts or minds might be feeling, whether it’s their child or a friend’s, responders are tasked with pushing that aside.

“No matter how emotional it is, we have a duty to secure that scene and to get people the medical attention that they need, and then process the scene,” Hatcher says. “We have a duty to the public to do that. Sometimes those things are really hard. You might have to look at somebody that you know personally in your life and give them bad news or process them for violating the law, or whatever the situation may be. Then, later on, we can deal with the emotions.”

“The people who are responding to something are going to be just as impacted as those involved or their families are,” Magnuson says. “We’re all going to walk away with an emotional toll.”

Both Magnuson and Hatcher invite parents and the general public to witness this “Operation Prom Night.”

“I encourage everyone to come and watch, at least just to see how our local First Responders work together so well,” Hatcher says. “While this is just a practice scenario, it’s important for them to see exactly how we mesh together.”

“It’s nice for the public to see what we have, what they’ve bought in us,” Magnuson adds. “With all they’ve provided, everything that we have—you don’t get to do what you do without the resources.”

Hatcher continued by saying that he is amazed by Valley City’s response teams and emphasizes just how important they are. Between Jamestown and Casselton, this city is the only location to have a fully-trained and fully equipped rescue squad. Community involvement and volunteerism is a huge part of maintaining that.

“This scenario also serves as a way for people to see that we need so many people in a small community to be able to step up and do these kinds of things,” Hatcher says. “You don’t have to go through all the training to be a police officer.”

On the day of “Operation Prom Night,” May 1, students will start the day in the Hi-Liner Activity Center where they will see two presentations, one concerning drinking and driving and the other addressing texting and driving. They’ll then move outside of the HAC to the mock crash. The public is welcome and encouraged to watch the scenario, from 1:00-2:30 just outside the HAC. Agencies involved are Valley City’s Police and Fire Department, Barnes County Sheriff, Ambulance and rescue, and Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home.

“Ultimately we hope that the kids will just go to the postparty and have a good time there,” Hatcher says. “Like we always say, if we just get one kid to not make a bad decision, just one, it’s all more than worth it.”