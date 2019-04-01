“Don’t Put Macaroni On Pizza”

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Sometimes driving across town is anxiety inducing. Having to immerse oneself in an entire community of strangers is, to some people, what nightmares are made out of. Others, like Elena Origlia of Pecetto, Italy, thrive.

Only here for nine months, Elena attends Valley City High School as a Academic Year in America Exchange Student, hosted by Cristine and Brian Deaver. With her visa expiring in just over two months, she is still looking for new experiences and embracing all walks of life that she encounters. Wise beyond her years, Elena speaks with confidence and purpose, almost dissipating the fact that English is her second language.

Elena explained her reasoning behind the venture.

“Two years ago, my mom first asked me if I was interested in spending my fourth year of high school abroad. At that time, I was firmly convinced that the exchange student program wasn't my thing. I was sixteen years old and too scared to leave my family for a year. During that summer, I met an Italian boy who lived in New York. We became friends and we talked a lot about his life in the United States. I was fascinated by the perspective of a different culture in a country so far from home. The next year I told my mom that I had reconsidered her proposal to let me become an exchange student. I never saw him again, but our friendship is one of the reasons why I'm here.”

In her seven months local to Valley City, Elena has enjoyed the open spaces and the public school system. High school is a 5 year long process in Italy and many high schools are catered towards a specific career, similar to American colleges. The students at the high schools study the general courses typical to the United States; science, art, history, math, etc., but offer more specialized curriculum based on specific subjects. Elena has been attending Liceo Classico with the hopes of working in the field of philosophy.

This makes complete and total sense being how in tune Elena is with not only herself, but her peers and society as a whole.

When asked about her likes, she responded with “I like music. I like to dance. I enjoy gymnastics and watching the ballet with my family. I am an active person and lead a lifestyle directly influenced by sport. Oh, and my favorite movie is Interstellar.” When asked about her dislikes, Elena provided more of an insightful response.

“I try to see the positives in everything. I don't really 'dislike' anything because I'm always trying to understand others perspectives as to why they might like it.”

In addition to her awareness of others, she exclaimed that “I don't try to emulate anyone exclusively. I do not have an idol or a real role model. Everyone has something to share and it's important to listen and learn from all people.” Cristine and Brian Deaver, along with their two children Catherine and Aaron, have provided a continuously informative and caring platform for Elena to grow.

“I always wanted a sister. It's nice to have someone I directly connect with”, stated Catherine. She then looks at her younger brother and proceeds with the most comedic timing, “Instead, I was stuck with him!”

The family operated with such a strong and homey dynamic. It felt as if they had been together for far longer than half a year, almost bordering being related by blood. While Elena is happier than she could have expected to be with the Deavers, it is not to say she doesn't miss her family and friends back home. She has two younger siblings, a younger brother and a younger sister. They try to have a Whatsapp conversation at least once a week to check up and tell stories about both parties. She misses the camaraderie of her close friends and daily homemade food from scratch, but does not miss the Italian school system. She described the education system there as much more strict; requiring more oral presentations and teachers asking a lot of questions to ensure students are paying attention.

The language barrier is something that any non-English speaking native struggles with. Cristine had to politely interrupt Elena as she explained her occasional difficulties speaking English.

“Her English is impeccable.”

Elena was very appreciative of that reassurance.

At Valley City High School, Elena has taken part in a plethora of after school activities, ranging from Choir to Track and Field. She sings Alto and performs in the jumping events.

Elena's respectful nature, paired with her not wanting to stir the pot, had her originally blushing at the question “What are the primary stereotypes Europeans have towards Americans?”

Catherine Deaver responded in a humorously braggadocios manner, “We're fat!”

Elena laughed and nodded her head in agreement. Other notable differences she mentioned were how America is the biggest democracy in the world and though that is something not necessarily a stereotype, is something associated with the United States. She also spoke on how there is less physical contact, explaining how, back home, it is proper to kiss friends on the cheek as a formal greeting.

Brian Deaver was approached by Catherine Scott (Academic Year in America Local Coordinator) about being a potential host due to his experience in that environment. Brian described growing up just outside of Minot, ND on a farm, hosting a lot of young adults eager to learn about American agriculture. His family hosted people from thirteen different countries, leading some to even attend college in America. He wanted the opportunity to share that experience with others, hoping to provide the same hospitality and warm embrace that his own family had provided years before. If you, or someone you know is interested in this program, Catherine Scott can be reached at cscott1960@outlook.com.

Elena was a pleasure to meet, as were the Deavers. They are sure to continue having a positive impact in our community, even from over 4,500 miles away. When asked to leave a closing remark to be remembered by, Elena laughed alongside her American family and said, “Don't put macaroni on pizza!”