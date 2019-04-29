By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Photos by

Kayla Triebold/Times-Record

Jefferson Elementary Kindergarten Classes, at the direction of music teacher Karen Askerooth, donned pink pig construction-paper headbands as they presented their “3 Piggy Opera” on April 25th. In their two performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the program opened with an overture, telling their audience it was “an opera we’ll sing of some pink piggies three, A story familiar to you and to me.”

As they sang, they warned the crowd of some scary potential, with a pork-hungry wolf sneaking into town: “So much of this story is scary, you know, so only brave people sit in the front row!”

The children told the story of the three little pigs, when their parents were sad to see them go, when they each looked for something with which to build a house of their own.

In Act II, the three little pigs met found what they sought––straw, stick and brick. You know the rest, scary wolf and all, whose huffin’ and puffin’ did nothing at all. Their last song celebrated the pigs’ success and newfound freedom from being potential lunch: “To the three pigs a cheer we will send. The Three Piggy Opera is now at its end!”

The program listed a special thanks to Pat Howe, Bob Burchill, Mr. Sufficool, Mr. Miller, Marla Boom, Mrs. Bear, Mrs. Anderson, Mrs. Olauson, the kindergarten classroom teachers and those who attended the concert.