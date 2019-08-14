“A Queen’s Powder Box” Returns Home

Art has been looted in war since before history was even recorded. Whether seized for monetary value, to strip conquered nations of their culture, or to serve as trophies of war for the victors to take and display back home, looted art in conflict zones has displaced millions of priceless artifacts, many of which remain unaccounted for.

World War II was no exception. In fact, from 1941 to 1944, almost 22,000 art objects were shipped to Germany. Altogether, the total number of works stolen is an estimated 650,000, making it the greatest art theft in history by far. Dennis and Denise Nelson, formerly of Valley City, found a treasure to share with our TR readers and their journey in returning the piece to the proper owner. Read the full story in today's, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Times-Record.