“The Good Samaritans” Just Down the Block

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Women of Our Savior's Lutheran is hosting their free-will offering “Treasure Sale” on Friday, May 3 from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. On Friday, you can browse a wide variety of household furniture, decor, children’s clothes and toys while enjoying coffee and cookies in the downstairs area of the church building. On Saturday, their “Bake and Quilt Sale” will include beautiful, hand-made quilts that the women have made as they serve coffee, juice and rolls. Proceeds from the sales will go to benefit WELCA missions.

The Women of Our Savior's “Good Samaritan Group” gathers on Tuesdays to make quilts, put together care kits and school kits, and enjoy fellowship as they work to better both the local community and the global Lutheran World Relief organization.

In 2018, the women donated 548 kits: 188 school kits, 49 baby kits, 287 personal care kits, 24 sewing kits and 138 quilts. The quilts, prayer shawls and lap blankets, all sewn and crocheted by the Women of Our Savior's, go to graduating seniors of the church, baptisms, APOC, WIC, Red Willow Ministries, Open Door, and Barnes County Social Services. 24 lap quilts were donated to places like the Sheyenne Care Center as well.

The basement of Our Savior's is a maze of rooms packed with quilting material, yarn, school supplies, baby care and personal care kits, finished quilts and dozens of large boxes of kits and quilts taped up and ready to be transported to Fargo this spring. From Fargo, these boxes go to Minneapolis to be given to different organizations who distribute the supplies to those who need them most. They are distributed through Lutheran World Relief.

“Lutheran World Relief assists those in need worldwide,” Executive Board President Jan Stowman says. “In 2018, LWR distributed more than 28,000 school kits in Honduras, to children whose families are vulnerable due to lack of access to the most basic necessities.”

Each school kit includes 4 70-sheet wide-or-college-ruled notebooks, scissors, ruler, pencil sharpener, 5 unsharpened #2 pencils, erasers, 5 black or blue ballpoint pens, 1 box of 16 or 24 crayons, and 1 drawstring backpack-style cloth bag. These supplies make all the difference in helping children have access to education in countries where poverty is so prevalent.

“Parents often have to choose between feeding their children and sending them to school,” Stowman says. “These school kits help children get back to or stay in school.”

The contents of the personal care, baby care and sewing kits are listed at the end of this article.

“Quilts and kits provide important necessities to our neighbors around the world,” Stowman says,” and serve as reminders that they are not alone or forgotten.”

Some of the past kits, after they were taken to the Minnesota warehouse, also have gone to Syria. The shipment served an estimated 80,000 children and adults from East Ghouta who remain displaced in rural Damascus as a result of ongoing conflict in the country.

These women, whose mission is to “mobilize women to act boldly on their faith in Jesus Christ,” do everything from cutting quilt squares, arranging the patterns, pinning and sewing, tying and packaging to benefit neighbors both known and unknown.

The group of quilters, “The Good Samaritans,” are Lila Bemis, Inez Eggert, Ethel Gusaas, Marcia Jefferson, Edith Klein, Almira Klein, Delores Ust, Carol Foth, Rhonda Knodle, Karen Christianson, Marcella Jenson and Kathy Anderson. Quite a few of the ladies have been participating for as long as they can remember, and continue to do so even as they reach incredible ages. Lila Bemis, one of the quilters, continues to make quilts at the age of 99, and Ethel Gusaas, the group’s coordinator (and fondly known by the ladies as “The Big Kahuna”), is 90.

I had the chance to join the ladies on Tuesday morning to see the amazing things they’re doing. The quilts they were working on were patched with colorful, beautifully-patterned quilts, each at their own stage of completion.

Jan Stowman values the women’s unique camaraderie and the special, indescribable connection that forms between women dedicated to carrying out Christ’s work.

They were busy tying, sewing, cutting squares and arranging fabric in an impressively significant spread of materials.

Later in the morning, a bell rang, signaling some good eats, coffee, and time to simply enjoy one another’s company. They welcomed me with open arms, eager to share the work they so selflessly carry out.

One of the women supplied the meal, bringing a spread of buns, cheese and crackers, a tasty hotdish, pickles and dessert bars. We sipped coffee and Jan and the others shared their fulfillment from the work they do, the friendships they’ve formed as a group and the years they’ve all dedicated to it.

A beautiful quilt was discovered among donated material, entirely hand-stitched with fabrics the women suspect is from the 1930s, as labels for sugar companies are partially visible in some of the sections of fabric they must have used from the entities. They are making it available as the silent auction raffle quilt, positioned upstairs with a sheet for bids. You have to see it for yourself, look closely to fully appreciate the work that went into creating the quilt and the timeless value of such items that the Women of Our Savior’s continue to create today.

You can join them and see the work they have done May 3rd and 4th at their Treasure and Bake/Quilt Sale and score some special treasures as you help support the group as well as those they assist around the world.

As mentioned above, here are the contents of the baby care, sewing, and personal care kits:

Baby Care Kits: two cotton t-shirts, two pairs of sock, four cloth diapers (which the women make themselves), two gowns or sleepers, two blankets, two bars of soap, a jacket or sweatshirt, two diaper pins or large safety pins and a hand towel.

Sewing Kits: two pieces of cotton fabric, one package of needles for hand sewing and two spools of general-purpose thread (500-600 yards total).

Personal Care Kits: a bath towel, two bars of soap, one toothbrush, one comb, a pair of metal nail clippers.