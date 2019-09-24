‘19 Optimist Volleyball Tourney

Carrington defeated LaMoure for the championship of the 28th annual Valley City Optimist Volleyball Tournament. Positioning of tournament play was decided by the results of pool play (see end of article). Also listed are the recipients of the all-tournament team awards.

Tournament play (Best of 3)

CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Pre-Quarters

Dickinson Trinity def Medina/Pingree-Buchanan21-25, 25-17, 19-17

Hillsboro/Central Valley def Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 25-14, 25-15

Northern Cass def Park River/Fordville-Lankin 25-15 15-25, 15-10

Langdon def May-Port CG 25-16 26-19

Quarter-finals

Carrington def Dickinson Trinity 25-18, 25-22

Oakes def Hillsboro/Central Valley 20-25, 25-13, 15-4

Northern Cass def Central Cass 25-19, 25-10

LaMoure def Langdon 25-12 25-21

Semi-finals

Carrington def Oakes 32-30, 25-21

LaMoure def Northern Cass 25-15, 25-16

Third Place

Oakes def Northern Cass 25-17, 25-21

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Carrington def LaMoure 25-20, 18-25, 15-13

