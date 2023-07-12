The Bridges Arts Council is proud to announce our third season of Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park with our third event featuring a classical and jazz guitar group called Twelve Strings. The event will take place Sunday, July 9 at 5:30 at the Pioneer Park Amphitheater located at 800 4th St. NW, Valley City . This year’s lineup includes some great performers that will be perfect in the smaller, more intimate setting of Pioneer Park. You will not want to miss a single performance!
Twelve Strings is an instrumental jazz guitar duo based out of Fargo, ND. Featuring the talents of Eric Martens and Chris Argenziano, the duo specializes in playing jazz music that ranges from the big band and musical theater standards of the 1940’s and 50’s, to modern jazz compositions of today’s day and age. This program will feature the works of composers Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Harry Mancini, John Coltrane, and many more!
This event is part of programming in the renovated Pioneer Park Amphitheater. The Bridges Arts Council, along with other community members and groups, helped renovate the Pioneer Park Amphitheater are excited to once again have live programming at the venue. The Bridges Arts Council would also like to invite you to the future events that will be held at the Pioneer Park Amphitheater:
July 23- Evie Andrus- Fiddle From the Soul For the Soul
August 13- VCHS Speech Team
August 27- VCSU Opera Ensemble
For more information or questions about this and upcoming events please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6182.