Valley City, ND – City-County Health District (CCHD) is prepared to move into the final eligible priority groups within Phase 1B of North Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccination plan: childcare workers, preschool and K-12 school workers.
Due to a substantial allocation of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, CCHD is offering a mass-vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valley City Jr/Sr High School Gym. “We are grateful for the support of Valley City Public Schools in hosting these safe and convenient events,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for CCHD.
Those who are currently eligible, who wish to be vaccinated by City-County Health District must register for an appointment by visiting www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. Those in need of clinic registration support are encouraged to call CCHD at 701-845-8518.
The Health District reports 3,535 vaccines administered in the County to date with 2,122 given by CCHD. Vaccine coverage rates are growing positively—currently at 23.4% for 1st doses in Barnes County and 12.2% coverage for 2nd doses.
For information and updates related to COVID-19 vaccination in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information.