Due to high water and dangerous conditions, county crews will be closing Barnes County 22 at Hobart Lake this morning (04/02/20). No detour will be provide. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- ATTENTION: Delivery Complications Due to Weather
- Barnes County 22 Closed
- Be Careful -- Roads Are Ice Covered This Morning With More Snow Coming
- VCSU Postpones Spring 2020 Commencement
- Census 2020: 24th Edition of the US Population Count
- 4/2 -- COVID-19: Updates and Info
- Valley City Dollar General Offers Discount to Medical, Guardsmen and First Responders
- VCFD Called Out to a Kitchen Fire
Most Popular
Articles
- North Dakota Department of Health reports first death related to COVID-19
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County
- Josh Johnson: VCPS School Update
- Valley City Dollar General Offers Discount to Medical, Guardsmen and First Responders
- VCFD Called Out to a Kitchen Fire
- NDAPSSA Class A & B Girls Basketball All-State Team Announced
- Spring Flooding: What’s in Store?
- House Fire in VC
- 4/2 -- COVID-19: Updates and Info
- 3/27 COVID-19: Updates and Info
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 3
Recent Classified Ads
Job
Anchor Ingredients - Buffalo, ND
Anchor Ingredients in Buffalo, ND is now hiring for Opera…