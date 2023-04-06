Happy Thursday to all! The majority of us will see no snow in the forecast, limited wind and sunny warming temps ahead the weathermen tell us. Let's hope so....
Today
Sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
SCHOOLS:
Valley City Public Schools will have No School on Thursday, April 6th. Tomorrow, our county and state plows will need plenty of time to open the rural roads that have been blocked because of drifting snow. We encourage everyone to continue to follow the local and state advisories related to the road conditions and travel alerts.
A special thank you to all of the men and women of our city, county, and state road crews and emergency services that have battled the snow for the past five months. This has been a winter for the record books. After dealing with relentless snowstorms since November 10th, let's all hope this is the final winter storm of the school year.
On behalf of all our staff and school board at Valley City Public Schools, we hope that you and your family have a great Easter Holiday. There will be no school this Friday or next Monday and will see students and staff back in our schools on Tuesday, April 11th. Have a great holiday weekend and look forward to seeing you next week.
Happy Easter and Go Hi-Liners!!
VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson