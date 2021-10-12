Each year in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.
Each year, Abused Persons Outreach Center, Inc. (APOC) serves between 150-175 victims in Barnes, Griggs and Steele counties by providing free and confidential crisis intervention, support, advocacy and counseling.
