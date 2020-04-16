By the Numbers
New ND Cases - April 15th:
For the second day in a row, North Dakota set a record for total new positive cases in 24 hours. On Wednesday, 24 confirmed positives set the record, to be outdone on Thursday with 28 positives out of 387 tests, a 7.2% positive rate. That brings the state’s positive test rate from 3.2% on Wednesday to 3.4% Thursday. With the 28 new positives Thursday, there are 221 active confirmed cases in the state.
17 in Cass County; 2 in Burleigh County; 1 in Dunn County; 3 in Grand Forks County; 1 in McKenzie County; 1 in Richland County; 3 in Stark County
Totals:
Tested – 11,704 (+387 from Wednesday)
Positive – 393 (+28 from Wednesday)
Hospitalized – 45 (+1 from Wednesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 14 (+1 from Wednesday)
Recovered – 163 (+21 from Wednesday)
Deaths – 9 (+0 from Wednesday)
Press Conference
The increased testing capacity in the state means that the criteria for individuals eligible for testing have been relaxed a bit. Governor Doug Burgum on Thursday encouraged individuals who believe they may be sick or think they need a test to call healthcare providers, advocate for themselves and get tested. Efforts to further expand, Burgum added, puts the state on track to be equipped to run more than 1,100 tests per day by the end of the week.
Sanford Health
On Thursday, Sanford Clinic in Valley City released their newest strategies to protect safety of patients and staff during this pandemic.
Local Press Briefing
City and County leaders met to host a press briefing to update residents on the COVID-19 situation. Mayor Dave Carlsrud introduced Theresa Will
“The reason we use this format is to add an additional way of reaching people,” City-County Health Administrator Theresa Will said. “Our job as public health is to try to ensure that people get accurate information,” “Using Facebook live is and other messaging is a way for us to try to do that.”
67 total tests in BC to date. The two positives in Barnes county were not tested in the county.