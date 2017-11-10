Zoey Named Little Miss Merry Christmas

Congratulations to Zoey Patrick, the Times-Record’s very first Little Miss Merry Christmas.

Zoey, 5, the daughter of Amanda Patrick and Jeremy White, was chosen in a selection process that brought almost 19,000 views. She was among 20 contestants ranking in ages five to 10 years old.

Zoey, who lives in Valley City, will be crowned at the Times-Record office on Friday, where she will receive her crown, sash and presents.

After her crowning, your highness will be escorted on a tour of various Barnes County businesses taking photos in each location, and will receive the honor of riding in the Parade of Lights 2017 as an honorary guest.

The T-R invited Barnes County residents to submit a photo of a Little Miss Merry Christmas candidate, a girl between the ages of 5-10 who loves to share her Christmas spirit.

See more from Zoey in the Times-Record next week.