Youth for Christ Hopes to Bring Youth Ministry Programs to VC

Twenty-three individuals gathered at the First Baptist Church on Thursday, April 12 to learn more about how Youth for Christ makes a difference in the Jamestown area and to discuss how the Christian-based program might be able to make a difference in the Valley City area.

Troy Gunderson, director of James Valley Youth for Christ recited the YFC mission reading, "YFC reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement."

