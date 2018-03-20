Youth For Christ to Hold Forum Discussing Youth Ministry

On Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, located at 3511 Kathryn Rd. S, Troy Gunderson of the James Valley Youth For Christ invites residents with an interest and concern for youth ministry in the Valley City area to attend a forum aimed at discussing the area's current youth ministry opportunities as well as discussing areas that there may be a need for growth.

More on this story can be found in the March 20 edition of the Times-Record.