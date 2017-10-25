Winter Weather Watch Issued; VCPS Shares Weather Policy

As the area prepares for what could be its first winter storm of the season, Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out an email outlining the district’s winter weather plans.

Johnson said VCPS collaborates with the National Weather Service, North Dakota Highway Patrol and others in deciding to delay, cancel or dismiss school early during inclement weather.

“While we factor in many things such as: snowfall amounts, wind, visibility, temperature, windchill, and the forecast, our focus is always on the safety of our students and staff,” he said.

Per the district’s policy, all decisions to cancel or delay school will be made by 6:30 a.m. the morning of the event. If school is delayed, parents are encouraged to monitor the situation as school could be cancelled later.

It may also be necessary to dismiss school yearly.

Notifications on cancelations, delays and early dismissals will be sent directly to families by phone and email and posted on the school website and Facebook page and will be sent to local media outlets.

If school starts one hour late, then classes will start at 9:30 a.m. for students in grades seven through 12, and 9:40 a.m. for students in grades kindergarten through six. Bus pickup time will be one hour later than normal pick up time.

If school starts two hours late, then classes will start at 10:30 a.m. for students in grades seven through 12, and 10:40 a.m. for students in grades kindergarten through six. Bus pickup time will be two hours later than normal pick up time.

If school is cancelled or dismissed early due to the weather conditions, there will be no school activities or practices. If school is delayed, there will be no early morning school activities or practices.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Barnes County from 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Up to two inches of snow accumulation is possible with this system, and high winds could create blizzard conditions causing travel to be dangerous.