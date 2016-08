A jackpot lottery ticket was sold in Valley City, Ryan Miller of the North Dakota Lottery told the Times-Record. The 2by2 ticket, worth $22,000, was purchased at Brothers III and has not yet been claimed. The draw date was Saturday, Aug. 20.

The winning numbers for that day were 6-18 (red balls) and 9-17 (white balls).

The 2by2 game is drawn every day.