Washington Teacher Gets Excellence Award
By:
Special to the Times-Record
Thursday, November 30, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Natalie Boe, fourth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Valley City, has received the 2017-2018 North Dakota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Teacher Excellence Award.
Boe will receive the award at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia this coming spring.
More in the Nov. 30 Times-Record.
Category: