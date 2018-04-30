Washington Students Slime Principal

Last year at this time students at Washington Elementary School were excited to reach the end of their reading challenge as they exceeded their reading goal by 3,270 points which earned them 545 feet of duct tape that they were then challenged to collaboratively apply to see if they could stick principal Chad Lueck to the wall of the gymnasium.

After learning that 545 feet is enough to successfully stick their principal to the wall, this year the students were presented with a new challenge. For every AR point that the students exceeded their classroom goal, they would be given a cup of slime and at the end of the challenge they would get the opportunity to slime principal Lueck.

