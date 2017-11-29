Warrant Wednesday: Rachelle Hovland

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman with outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Rachelle “Rocky” Hovland is a 37-year-old white female wanted for failure of 24/7 program. Her original charges were possession with intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-manufacture, a class C felony; child neglect, a class C felony, possession of five or fewer controlled substance pills, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-use-marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Hovland is 5’2,” 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Hovland are asked to contact the Barnes County Sheriff's Office at 575 10th St. SW, Suite 4, Valley City, N.D. 58072; (701) 845-8530; or warrants@barnescounty.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous.