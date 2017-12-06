Warrant Wednesday: Michael Nelson

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Michael Nelson is a 28-year-old white male wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, a class C felony.

Nelson is 5’8,” 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Nelson are asked to contact the Barnes County Sheriff's Office at 575 10th St. SW, Suite 4, Valley City, N.D. 58072; (701) 845-8530; or warrants@barnescounty.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous.