VP Dahlberg to Serve as VCSU Interim President

Margaret Dahlberg, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs at Valley City State University, has been appointed interim president of VCSU by the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, effective Dec. 16, 2017. Dahlberg succeeds Tisa Mason, who resigned the VCSU presidency to accept the presidency of Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.

More on this story can be found in the Dec. 1 edition of the Times-Record.