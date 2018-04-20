Voting By Mail Continues This Year in Barnes County

In this year’s election, voting will continue to be by mail as it was in last year’s election.

Last fall, at the Barnes County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, commissioners voted to approve Vote-by-Mail for all future elections.

For Barnes County residents this means that the primary method of voting will be by mail. For the primary and general elections, only one polling place will be open: the Barnes County Courthouse.

According to information received from the Barnes County Auditor’s Office, all active voters in Barnes County will receive an application by mail in late April. Those who wish to vote must return that application to the auditor’s office, and will then receive a ballot by mail which must be filled in and mailed back with a postmark of the day before Election Day, June 11 for the primary. The ballot may also be delivered to the auditor’s in person by the end of the business day on June 11, 2018.

It should be noted that if a voter misses those deadlines, he or she may still vote in person on Election Day at the courthouse. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

More on this story can be found in the April 20 edition of the Times-Record.