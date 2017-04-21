Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Valley City Times Record
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Miss Barnes County Pageant to Be Held During Rally in the Valley
Ole’s Attic Officially Opens in Valley City
Fingal Girl Named Princess ND
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: We’re Already Doing an Awesome Job Saving the Planet
VIDEO: We’re Already Doing an Awesome Job Saving the Planet
Staff Writer
Friday, April 21, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
A look at some accomplishments since the first Earth Day in 1970.
Tags:
Earth Day
Category:
News
Popular Stories
Ole’s Attic Officially Opens in Valley City
Miss Barnes County Pageant to Be Held During Rally in the Valley
COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 17-23
COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 10-16
COMING UP THIS WEEK: September 12-18
View More
Upcoming Events
Senior Awards Night and NHS Social
Monday, April 24, 2017 -
7:00pm
to
9:00pm
Maple Valley Bond Election
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 -
7:00am
to
7:00pm
American Quarter Horse Association Horse Show
Saturday, April 29, 2017
to
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Veterans Dinner
Monday, May 1, 2017 -
6:00pm
to
7:30pm
Kiwanis Pancake Feed
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 -
5:00pm
to
7:00pm
View More
Poll
Do you prefer the sunrise or sunset?
Choices
Sunrise
Sunset
Both
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 Valley City Times Record | 146 Third St. N.E. | PO Box 697 | Valley City, N.D. | 58072 | 701-845-0463
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Valley City Times Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password