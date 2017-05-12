Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Valley City Times Record
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Miss Barnes County Pageant to Be Held During Rally in the Valley
Ole’s Attic Officially Opens in Valley City
Fingal Girl Named Princess ND
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: Television Moms We All Love
VIDEO: Television Moms We All Love
Staff Writer
Friday, May 12, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Whether you need a laugh, or shoulder to cry on, these moms do it all.
Category:
Entertainment
Popular Stories
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: VCPS Honors Retirees
VIDEO: Television Moms We All Love
COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 24-30
COMING UP THIS WEEK: April 17-23
Ole’s Attic Officially Opens in Valley City
View More
Upcoming Events
VCSU Spring Commencement
Saturday, May 13, 2017 - 10:00am
Syttende Mai Celebration
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -
11:00am
to
2:00pm
Friends of the Library Salad Luncheon
Thursday, May 18, 2017 -
11:00am
to
1:00pm
Graysen Foell Benefit
Saturday, May 20, 2017 -
5:00pm
to
7:00pm
Flippin’ for Florida
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
8:00am
to
12:30pm
View More
Poll
What is the best Mother's Day gift?
Choices
A card
Flowers
Spa day
Dinner with family
Breakfast in bed
Jewelry
Something else
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 Valley City Times Record | 146 Third St. N.E. | PO Box 697 | Valley City, N.D. | 58072 | 701-845-0463
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Valley City Times Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password