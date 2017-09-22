Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Valley City Times Record
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
WE NEED YOUR HELP: Celebrating a Place Called Home
Eclipse Watch Party Happening Today at VCBC Library
Cutest Pet Contest Begins
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: The LEGO Ninjago Movie
VIDEO: The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Staff Writer
Friday, September 22, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (official trailer)
Category:
Entertainment
Popular Stories
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: SVACA Fall Festival
WE NEED YOUR HELP: Celebrating a Place Called Home
COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 24-30
COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sept. 25-30
VIDEO: Supercut - RNC Day 4 in 3 Minutes
View More
Upcoming Events
Farmers Market Octoberfest
Monday, October 2, 2017 -
4:00pm
to
6:00pm
Walk to School Day
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 8:30am
Barnes County Senior Center Fall Festival
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 9:00am
Great Midwest Horse Show
Saturday, October 7, 2017
to
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Holy Trinity Catholic Church Turkey Dinner and Bake Sale
Sunday, October 8, 2017 -
11:00am
to
1:30pm
View More
Poll
What do you like best about fall?
Choices
Fall foliage
Football
Harvest
Fall festivals
Halloween
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 Valley City Times Record | 146 Third St. N.E. | PO Box 697 | Valley City, N.D. | 58072 | 701-845-0463
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Valley City Times Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password