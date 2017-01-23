VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots. Super Bowl 51 will take place Sunday, Feb. 5. Super Bowl 51 will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fox won the right to broadcast Super Bowl 51, and the network will have its top crew working the game. Lady Gaga will perform during the halftime show. Super Bowl 51 tickets start at over $3,000.