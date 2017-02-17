Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Valley City Times Record
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Arc Thrift-E-Shop Celebrating 35 Years
Memorial Service for David Lynch Planned for Thursday
Valley City Freshman Dies Monday Afternoon
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: Emeril Lagasse's Southern-Style Chicken and Dumplings
VIDEO: Emeril Lagasse's Southern-Style Chicken and Dumplings
Staff Writer
Friday, February 17, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Classic comfort food, Emeril-style
Category:
Entertainment
Popular Stories
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Maria Maria Ribbon Cutting
VIDEO: Emeril Lagasse's Southern-Style Chicken and Dumplings
HAPPENING TODAY: Former BMX Racer to Speak in VC on Addiction Recovery
COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 13-19
COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 6-11
View More
Upcoming Events
ND Pinochle Tournament
Saturday, February 18, 2017
to
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Bridal Showcase
Sunday, February 19, 2017 -
2:00pm
to
5:00pm
Blood Drive
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 -
11:30am
to
6:00pm
North Country Trail Meeting
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 6:00pm
Heart Health and Fitness Class
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 -
7:00pm
to
8:00pm
View More
Poll
Are you planning a spring vacation?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 Valley City Times Record | 146 Third St. N.E. | PO Box 697 | Valley City, N.D. | 58072 | 701-845-0463
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Valley City Times Record.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password