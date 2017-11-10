Veterans Honored With Patriotic Quilts

On November 2, in honor of Veterans Day, the Valley Quilters Guild gathered at Faith Lutheran Church and presented nine local veterans and their families with a patriotic themed quilt made to honor each veteran for their service.

Serving as the Master of Ceremonies was a veteran himself, Al Schuldt, and helping him was Princess North Dakota Miss Payton Aarseth, daughter of Peggy and Jason Aarseth.

