VCSU Welcomes Stephon Ferguson, MLK Performer in Honor of Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Valley City State University welcomed Stephon Ferguson to Vangstad Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 26 for a tribute performance recognizing the work and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in which Ferguson portrayed the activist.

During the first half of the performance Ferguson, as Martin Luther King Jr., spoke on racial equality and encouraged those in the audience to be determined in their journey of their life's work by using portions of more than ten different pieces of Martin Luther King Jr.'s work.

