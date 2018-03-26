VCSU Hosts Tech Wars

Valley City State University's Computer Systems and Software Engineering Department hosted 78 high school students from MidKota, Maple Valley, Wahpeton, Jamestown, Hope-Page, Griggs County, Central Cass, West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne, Ellendale, and Valley City on Thursday, March 22 in the Rhoades Science Center for an event called Tech Wars.

Students arrived at 9 a.m. for a day of learning in which they were first given an introduction to a software titled scratch as well as other competition instructions, before they were then given two hours in teams of four to solve a problem by creating a computer game.

More on this story can be found in the March 26 edition of the Times-Record.