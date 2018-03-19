VCSU Hosts 2018 STEAM Conference

More than 200 educators, presenters, and VCSU students attended the 2018 STEAM Conference held on the Valley City State University Campus on March 16 through March 17. The conference was hosted by the Great Plains STEM Education Center at VCSU and is a collaboration of the North Dakota Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the North Dakota Science Teachers Association.

One of many highlights of the conference was a presentation by John Collins whose presentation was titled "Paper Airplanes and STEAM."

Collins holds the current Guinness World Record for paper airplane distance which he broke in 2012 with a unique and innovative design, but this airplane design is only one of many designs that Collins has up his sleeve.

More information and photos from this event can be found in the March 19 edition of the Times-Record.