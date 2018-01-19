VCSU to Host Comedian Pete Lee

On January 12, Comedian Pete Lee of Janesville, Wisconsin had the audience of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, including Jimmy Fallon and Steve Higgins themselves, laughing hysterically as he made jokes about what it's like to be a Midwesterner living in New York, what it's like to grow up as a sensitive feminist, and what it's like to struggle with bathroom motion sensors.

Pete Lee will bring this same sense of humor and even more laughs to Valley City State University on Tuesday, January 30 at 8 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium thanks to VCAB, the Viking Campus Activities Board.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event is open to the public, costing just $5 at the door. It is free to all VCSU students with their Viking ID.

This will be Pete Lee's fourth appearance at VCSU.