VCSU Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Heat Plant

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Valley City State University on Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. to recognize the new heat plant and all the work that went into making the new structure what it is today.

As many gathered to see the new plant, Margaret Dahlberg, interim president and vice president of academic affairs, welcomed those in attendance and introduced several key individuals.

Next, she invited James Wisecup, interim vice chancellor of strategy and strategic engagement for the North Dakota University System, to say a few words. Wisecup takes the place of Chancellor Mark Hagerott who was unable to make it due to weather concerns.

